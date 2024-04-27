Sasha Latypova and Dr. Drew, start at minute 28.50...excellent interview by SASHA and DREW, informative; support Drew and Sasha; this was a pre-meditated long-term plan to deceive everyone; a crime,
the mRNA technology mRNA gene based vaccine...see Sasha does not get bullshit blindsided misdirected with 'modified' mRNA, thats a Malone lie that his sycophants spout to get donor money
Is mRNA a Vaccine or Gene Therapy? Why Does Dr. Drew Still Vaccinate Elderly Patients? w/ Tom Renz & Ex-Pharma Executive Sasha Latypova – Ask Dr. Drew
It’s neither a vaccine nor a gene therapy. It’s a deadly weapon- we need to move past the Gatekeeper’s theses. We are in a fifth generation war whereby the majority don’t know we’re in a war, and many that do are striving to identify the attackers.
Please watch the video with Sabrina Wallace that I tagged you in today. She gives the REAL truth. The jabs are part of larger transhumasim experiment for National Security & coming Genetic AI medicine … did it without our consent … think Tuskegee