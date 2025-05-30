Is RFK Jr. being subverted? Is MAHA really there to bullshit us? Block, run cover for RFK Jr. and RFK Jr. run cover for the great Donaldus Magnus Trumpos? Is Makary and Bhattacharya there to block for RFK Jr.? Is Prasad the ultimate block artist who has replaced Peter Marks at FDA vaccine? Just we are being bullshitted and made morons of by these people? I do not know. I am asking your opinion as this seems to be the sentiment as the dust has settled after FDA’s announcement.

Comments - Eugenics for Dummies, aka HHS's "Evidence-Based Approach" to covid shots.

‘Until yesterday, I still had hope in the integrity of at least some individuals in power at HHS. Unfortunately, I had to give up that hope after this video was posted on X, where RFK Jr (HHS Scy), Martin Makary (FDA Commissioner) and Jay Battacharya (head of NIH) announced that:

“…as of today, the covid vaccine for healthy children, and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the recommended CDC immunization schedule”.

I would have been running circles and popping champagne with all the other freedom fighters, except I have a character flaw - I don’t digest my own brain after “my team” won the elections and got into positions of power. I trust but verify, and I verify statements from my team even harder. That’s because I expect lies from my enemies all day long as par for the course, but when my friends are lying to me, as brazenly as it is happening here - that’s a much bigger problem! So, before reaching for that special vintage Dom Perignon, I verified the statements of RFK Jr et al. And …. Dom goes back into the cellar.

As of today, the shots for ALL babies under 15 months (not just “unhealthy” ones) are firmly on the CDC schedule , Exhibit 1:

That squares it for either “healthy” or “unhealthy” children. The CDC schedule is the source for all state and local mandates and other forms of injection coercion, and it doesn’t matter what RFK Jr said on X. The CDC is the source on what doctors and OBGYNs follow for lying and coercing their patients into poison injections. Interestingly, in this relationship the HHS is the paying party that provides lubrication for CDC policies and financial incentives to the doctors to get every single child and pregnant woman in their “care” injected. Nobody mentioned this curious arrangement, nor any plans to dismantle or modify it in any way. This is how the psyop is played:

MAHA crowd goes wild with cheer because none of them bother to check his statements

CDC totally disregards what RFK Jr says on X

HHS pays to enforce the CDC schedule (and not what RFK Jr said on X)!

As previously covered on this stack, the brand new FDA policy pushes a powerful chemical abortant, mRNA shots, tested for “antibody response” only (presumably in mice) on ALL pregnant women, by declaring every pregnancy a serious disease (yes, it is a serious disease to the eugenicists-depopulation crew):

Sasha Latypova

May 21

The same policy pushes the shots that now have myocarditis warnings on the label on all people with cardiovascular disease, and has a long list of other nonsensical, deliberately harmful recommendations, again, very consistent with eugenics-depopulation agenda. Exhibit 2:

Reviewing this FDA policy in detail, one can admire how the categories identified as “vulnerable” and therefore in urgent need for new versions of poison shots aligns perfectly with the categories of people who were specifically excluded from the original clinical trials of the mRNA platforms. This, too, is a perfect match for eugenics-depopulation agenda. Kill the “vulnerable” and “useless eaters” first. Exclusion criteria from the original covid injection “clinical trials”, map perfectly to the recommendations for who should get covid shots from Makary and Prasad (now head of CBER, FDA), Exhibits 3-5:

Now, let’s look at the definition of eugenics from Wiki, emphasis mine:

Eugenics (/juːˈdʒɛnɪks/ yoo-JEN-iks; from Ancient Greek εύ̃ (eû) 'good, well' and -γενής (genḗs) 'born, come into being, growing/grown')[1] is a set of largely discredited beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetic quality of a human population.[2][3][4] Historically, eugenicists have attempted to alter the frequency of various human phenotypes by inhibiting the fertility of those considered inferior, or promoting that of those considered superior.[5] Historically, the idea of eugenics has been used to argue for a broad array of practices ranging from prenatal care for mothers deemed genetically desirable to the forced sterilization and murder of those deemed unfit.[5]

The “forced sterilization and murder of those deemed unfit” now includes ALL pregnant women, women who recently gave birth (and are thus dangerous because they are proven fertile), anyone deemed “unhealthy” and all infants before 15mo of age. If you can’t see this for what it is by now, I can’t help you to see it.

NOTHING has changed, the eugenics train chugs along at its cruising speed, but MAHA crowd has celebrated a “victory” all day yesterday. The Big Pharma also celebrated a victory.

We are all winning!’

