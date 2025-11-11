Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul, VERY GOOD CALL on supporting the warrior Latypova's article. I doubt any of the people you mentioned would even think of debating her in a public hearing or even allow her to present her data. What a great day that would be though - for the world to witness.

Taiwan is currently using Moderna's mRNA vaccine as their main product on offer! Their fertility has absolutely fallen off a cliff, having dropped by 19.2% in 2025 vs. 2024, and 38.7% since 2019!

They might just be vaccinating themselves into oblivion!

https://supersally.substack.com/p/taiwans-october-2025-births-are-216

