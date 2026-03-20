Saudi Arabia Sees oil going to $180 USD for barrel, prices at such a level could trigger a global recession or consumer changes that crush demand, ENTIRE COUNTRIES MAY RUN OUT as we learn MAGA's FAKE
AI generated female soldier walking alongside POTUS Trump was done to grab attention with the claim that this person is pro-Trump, but it is all fake; imagine, this is the world we now live in, FAKE
As reported, that image is fake, AI generated.
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Psyops are extremely dangerous now.