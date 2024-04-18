Say it ain't so about hand sanitizers for COVID fraud? Now research shows that hand sanitizers we have fallen in love with Could Damage Critical Supporting Cells in the Brain
What? Hand sanitizers? So, tell me what, just one thing, just one aspect of COVID that was true, that was safe...tell me...Toxic chemicals found in hand sanitizers harms children brain development
‘Toxic chemicals found in hand sanitizers and other disinfectants, as well as household items like furniture and electronics, could be harming brain development in children
Researchers at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio found quaternary compounds, or QACs, were damaging to oligodendrocytes, a type of glial cell in the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord
After 10 daily doses of a QAC called cetylpyridinium chloride — starting just five days after birth — mice had reduced numbers of oligodendrocytes in their brains
Typically, oligodendrocytes keep developing from before birth into adulthood, but the study suggests QACs may kill them
The researchers also analyzed levels of the flame retardant metabolite, BDCIPP, in children, revealing those with the highest levels were more likely to experience adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes’
‘Toxic chemicals found in hand sanitizers and other disinfectants, as well as household items like furniture and electronics, could be harming brain development in children and future generations. This includes quaternary compounds — used widely in disinfecting agents — and organophosphate flame retardants, which are found in many household items.
Researchers at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio found quaternary compounds were damaging to oligodendrocytes, a type of glial cell in the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord, while flame retardants increased the risk of neurodevelopmental problems.1 Both chemical classes are widespread in the environment, raising the risk of population-wide health risks.’
Hand Sanitizers Could Damage Critical Supporting Cells in the Brain – Discern Report
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Good ol’ fashioned warm water & soap, please!