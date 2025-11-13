Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gail's avatar
Gail
33m

Rogan is absolutely correct and if the right keeps pushing this bizarre Charlie died for Jesus and preaching, proselytizing and beating people over the heads with the Bible , gospel, doctrine, Christ and going full on Elmer Gantry/Billy Graham theocratic revival, the GOP will see a sweeping loss never recover. Vance , the right Fox, Newsmax need to stop this. It’s becoming a cult and it’s weird. Erika is weird. The whole thing is weird and empowering the Islamists and driving away centrists, center right, moderates,Independents, young people women, minorities and Trump voters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
17m

Joe Rogan, like Tucker Carlson, think they have their fingers on the pulse of America. They are both in their 50s, and haven’t a clue how powerful real conservatism and MAGA is. They have both been Democrats and we all know that Democrats can foment hate well with TDS. These talkers are just what the left wants to keep America in turmoil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture