Schlonging again by Barrett of 47! Supreme Court (5 to 4) rebuffs Trump in fight over foreign aid bills; The order is a significant victory for operators of foreign USAID etc. aid programs. 2 billion
$ Payments can go out! 'Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with the court’s liberal justices'; Trump refuses to shake the Medusa's hands at State of the Union,
did you see that? Or is she ruling right? Is this a Modern-day Medusa and she may as well join the liberal justices fully…Roberts sold his soul 10 years ago:
Trump whispered: “I won’t forget”!
This is what I love about Daddy, it is his vengeance and malice and retribution qualities. That I like. Once properly directed. Bring it on Daddy T!
ian on X: "Maybe Amy Coney Barrett does have a soul https://t.co/kICrskHf8c" / X
‘In a 5-4 ruling Wednesday, the high court’s majority noted that a deadline the lower judge set last week to pay the bills had already passed, and the justices urged the judge to show “due regard for the feasibility” of any future deadline he might set.’
Barrett is a sub-optimal nominee yet some argue that she is ruling best, most balanced...what say you? I have some issues.
see how Trump walked past her...get your popcorn...will be epic