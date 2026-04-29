Schmitt got dry drunk Hegseth to tacitly threaten him about his efforts to warn Trump & the congress & American people that the US military is burning through many missiles & military assets in Iran
leaving US now potentially vulnerable to China & Russia; US commanders in Europe & Asia are very concerned as these assets were built for war with China, not Iran! US has drained much of its munitions
Fact as per Schmitt (NYT):
1)US military used about 1,100 to 1,200 long-range stealth cruise missiles JASSMS, US now has 1,500 remaining…used to strike long-range targets
2)US military has used 1,000 to 1,100 tomahawks, now only 3,000 left, so 25 to 30% have been used up bombing Iran yet Iran stands…and is hitting US and Israel targets with precision
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3)US military used 1,200 Patriot missile interceptors, now 2,000 remain in US arsenal
4)US military has used 1,000 precision and ground strike missiles and now military only has a few hundred left…
5)US military spending 1 billion USD day in Iran…2 months now. so over 60 billion USD so far, burning through critical munitions at an incredibly elevated pace…should Schmitt be publishing this to help warn POTUS Trump? does this concern you? China makes 1,000 new missiles a day, US makes 3…burning through critical munitions at an incredibly high pace…do you think the public needs to know the costs of this Iran ‘excursion’ in terms of munitions used, lives lost, costs etc.?
What is your view?
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