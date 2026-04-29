Fact as per Schmitt (NYT):

1)US military used about 1,100 to 1,200 long-range stealth cruise missiles JASSMS, US now has 1,500 remaining…used to strike long-range targets

2)US military has used 1,000 to 1,100 tomahawks, now only 3,000 left, so 25 to 30% have been used up bombing Iran yet Iran stands…and is hitting US and Israel targets with precision

3)US military used 1,200 Patriot missile interceptors, now 2,000 remain in US arsenal

4)US military has used 1,000 precision and ground strike missiles and now military only has a few hundred left…

5)US military spending 1 billion USD day in Iran…2 months now. so over 60 billion USD so far, burning through critical munitions at an incredibly elevated pace…should Schmitt be publishing this to help warn POTUS Trump? does this concern you? China makes 1,000 new missiles a day, US makes 3…burning through critical munitions at an incredibly high pace…do you think the public needs to know the costs of this Iran ‘excursion’ in terms of munitions used, lives lost, costs etc.?

What is your view?