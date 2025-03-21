Are all of these cases going to SCOTUS? Do we already have conflicted SCOTUS Justices who must recuse? Is the Trump Justice Department preparing the submissions with enough high quality, comprehensive, and bullet-proof so that it constrains the judges from ruling against Trump? I do not think so. They are behaving now like keystone ‘mall’ lawyers. Do they know what they are doing such that all the EOs are being struck down? Is this mass subversion from within the house? They did Trump this in term one. What recourse does Trump have? Are these people setting Trump to make mistakes?

‘Judge James Boasberg is doing everything in his power to usurp the Power of the Presidency. He is a local, unknown Judge, a Grandstander, looking for publicity, and it cannot be for any other reason, because his “Rulings” are so ridiculous, and inept. SAVE AMERICA!’

‘Boasberg then made new insane demands and ordered the Trump Administration to disclose more information about the deportation flights:

1. By March 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., Defendants shall submit a sworn declaration by a person with direct involvement in the Cabinet-level discussions regarding invocation of the state-secrets privilege;

2. By March 25, 2025, Defendants shall submit a declaration indicating whether or not the Government is invoking the privilege;

3. By March 25, 2025, Defendants shall file a brief showing cause why they did not violate the Court’s Temporary Restraining Orders by failing to return class members removed from the United States on the two earliest planes that departed on March 15, 2025; and

4. Plaintiffs may file any response to such brief by March 31, 2025

___

