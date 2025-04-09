rulings, yet be careful in the language and inflammatory stances for there are crazy whacko people not just on the left, but major TDS whackos exist on the right!

‘Freaking disgrace’: MAGA world turns on Trump-nominated 'loser' Amy Coney Barrett

‘Barrett was noticeably missing from the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruling that handed Trump a legal victory as it upheld the administration’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport migrants it alleges are gang members.

Barrett, one of three Trump-appointed justices the president hand-picked during his last term, instead joined the court’s three liberals in ruling against Trump's use of the 1700s-era wartime law – a move that didn’t sit well with MAGA followers.’

‘“Justice Amy Coney Barrett once again sides with the Liberal justices that President Trump cannot invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798,” MAGA internet personality Ian Jaeger wrote on X. “She cannot be trusted.”

Pro-MAGA attorney Mike Davis used the Supreme Court win as an opportunity to throw jabs at U.S. District Judge James Boasberg – and Barrett.’

“Judge Boasberg unlawfully and dangerously took the federal judiciary to the brink. Five justices stopped him,” Davis told his followers on X. “Professor Amy Coney Barrett joined the 3 liberals. What a disaster. Total lack of sound judgment.”

“Trump is allowed to deport any illegal he wants,” conservative political strategist Joey Mannarino said in a social media post. “It’s called common sense. Amy Coney Barrett is a piece of absolute s---.”

“HUGE … Amy commie Barrett is a joke,” the pro-MAGA X account @Catturd2 told its over 3 million followers. They later added in a follow-up post above a photo of the high court’s four female justices: “Amy Commie Barrett is a joke and a loser - and these Karens are hellbent on destroying the judiciary branch. Imagine losing our country, freedom, and the rule of law over these four utter clowns?”

Conservative talk show host Joe Pags Pagliarulo took a swipe at Barrett as an “alleged conservative,” while independent journalist Nick Sortor reacted to the Monday night ruling by calling Barrett “a MITCH McCONNELL PLANT who of course voted with the liberals to BLOCK President Trump from deporting violent Tren de Aragua gang members.”

“What a freaking disgrace,” Sortor added on X. “McConnell is doing everything he can to make sure Barrett is a thorn in Trump’s side.”

‘Whoever attentively considers the different departments of power must perceive, that in a government in which they are separated from each other, the judiciary, from the nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The executive not only dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary on the contrary has no influence over either the sword or the purse, no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society, and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even 5 for the efficacy of its judgments. 6

This simple view of the matter suggests several important consequences. It proves incontestibly that the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power; * that it can never attack with success either of the other two; and that all possible care is requisite to enable it to defend itself against their attacks.’

The Federalist No. 78, [28 May 1788]

‘Freaking disgrace’: MAGA world turns on Trump-nominated 'loser' Amy Coney Barrett’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)