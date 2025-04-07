SCOTUS now puts a stay temporary on returning the deported man to El Salvador 'in error' by Trump administration, just issued the stay; do you think this is for SCOTUS to study the merits of case?
What is your view on SCOTUS latest move in the last minute? Is SCOTUS right? Is Trump administration correct that they do not have to return him? He says he is NOT a member of MS-13; DHS says he is
What is your opinion as this just happened one minute ago, developing.
I do not want black robes to circumvent or hobble Trump, but I want Trump administration following law and process. Especially if this person is a US citizen or resident and as such has all rights of Habeas corpus and I think SCOTUS is jammed up for it just prior ruled that POTUS Trump can use Alien Act to remove and deport yet this man was set to be returned as per judge ruling.
Let us see. Will SCOTUS rule he must be returned or that he does not have to be?
You asked for my view? Why doesn't The Donald just release the unredacted EPSTEIN files? John Roberts deserves it
The judges making this ruling need to take them
Into their homes & pay their expenses. The right thing to do!