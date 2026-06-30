SCOTUS (Supreme Court) rejects POTUS Trump's executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens; ruling 6-3 they ARE
“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights—to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in
this land,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court, citing congressional debate over the amendment, “We keep that promise today.”
‘A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.’
6-3: SUPREMES UPHOLD BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP
BLOCK ANOTHER TRUMP ORDER
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s attempt to limit birthright citizenship
The Trump administration sought to upend the historical understanding of the 14th Amendment, which has long been interpreted to extend birthright citizenship broadly.
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Hunter Biden-style sleaze is just as slimy when the Trump boys do it https://nypost.com/2026/06/29/opinion/hunter-biden-style-sleeze-is-just-as-slimy-when-the-trump-boys-do-it/
The ruling isn't just about Birth Right Citizenship. It is about the USA sovereignty and if the USA is allowed to have a National border.
The SCOTUS ruling reduces USA sovereignty and the USA border to name only.
Literally every woman the entire World could get pregnant, give birth in the USA, and return to the Country of origin with US citizens... ex-patriots if you will. All of whom as citizens have Constitutional rights no different than the ACTUAL citizens living in the USA.
The entire world is now USA by default. You just need to deliver the citizen on USA soil.
This is the most harmful SCOTUS decision in our lifetime.