Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

Hunter Biden-style sleaze is just as slimy when the Trump boys do it https://nypost.com/2026/06/29/opinion/hunter-biden-style-sleeze-is-just-as-slimy-when-the-trump-boys-do-it/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
1hEdited

The ruling isn't just about Birth Right Citizenship. It is about the USA sovereignty and if the USA is allowed to have a National border.

The SCOTUS ruling reduces USA sovereignty and the USA border to name only.

Literally every woman the entire World could get pregnant, give birth in the USA, and return to the Country of origin with US citizens... ex-patriots if you will. All of whom as citizens have Constitutional rights no different than the ACTUAL citizens living in the USA.

The entire world is now USA by default. You just need to deliver the citizen on USA soil.

This is the most harmful SCOTUS decision in our lifetime.

Reply
Share
5 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture