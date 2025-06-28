for the nation? What is your view? Is this long overdue? If the court was 6:3 democrat leaning, would you be ok with that? Can we ever have a court that is unbiased? Just pure constitutionalists? Is Amy Coney Barrett our real Vice President? No doubt she has handed Great POTUS Trump more powers with these recent decisions, curtailing lower court judges! ‘Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has led a conservative push to help Donald Trump curtail judges who have hampered his agenda, in a major victory for the U.S. president.

In a highly anticipated ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court put a partial end to the use of nationwide injunctions from federal courts limiting the decisions of the executive branch.’

Did Amy cede to Federalist papers #78? # 78 says:

‘Whoever attentively considers the different departments of power must perceive, that in a government in which they are separated from each other, the judiciary, from the nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The executive not only dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary on the contrary has no influence over either the sword or the purse, no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society, and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even 5 for the efficacy of its judgments. 6

This simple view of the matter suggests several important consequences. It proves incontestibly that the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power; * that it can never attack with success either of the other two; and that all possible care is requisite to enable it to defend itself against their attacks.’

The Federalist No. 78, [28 May 1788]

The 6-3 ruling, written by Coney Barrett, stemmed from Trump’s push to end birthright citizenship, which dictates that everyone born in the U.S. is a citizen, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

But the decision could have much broader implications, as Trump has long claimed that the courts are overstepping their authority by handing down “nationwide” orders that have temporarily blocked some of his policies.

In her opinion, Coney Barrett wrote: “Some say that the universal injunction ‘give[s] the Judiciary a powerful tool to check the Executive Branch.’ ... But federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them. When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.”

But the three liberal justices on the court dissented and have hit out at the ruling.

Describing the decision as “a travesty for the rule of law,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested that Trump knew his birthright citizenship order was unconstitutional, and therefore pursued the issue of universal injunctions instead.

“The gamesmanship in this request is apparent, and the Government makes no attempt to hide it. Yet, shamefully, this Court plays along,” she said.

Court curbs injunctions that blocked Trump's birthright citizenship plan...

6-3...

CONFUSION: But fate unclear...

Barrett Rebukes Jackson's 'Extreme' Opinion...

Court sides with parents who objected to LGBTQ books in schools...

Court upholds Texas age verification law for porn...

JUDGES GIVE SWEEPING BOOST TO FEDERAL POWERS...

