Scream out their names, say it! Clarion call the names of our American women, our girls that Obama & Biden have led to slaughter by the feral Latino, Middle Eastern, North African beasts, do NOT be
afraid, for them, call their names out, tell others what happened to them due to Biden & the Democrat party (& yes some republicans who benefit from illegals); do not let them have died in VAIN
Let us weep tonight for them yes, do not be afraid to, cry for them for it could have been you…and do not forget Obama and Biden and Harris and Tom Perez and Mayorkas and Bush and all those who did this to America…
but say their names, light a candle for them…grieve for them as we make our days and struggle to survive in the spiraling USA…
its a numbers game, millions of illegals, thousands of jihadists among them, rapists, killers, the rapes and murders now will become routine…the feral beast cannot control his NORMAL self…many ‘gotaways’ are among us and will hurt us…learn your rights, to use deadly force if life is threatened.
