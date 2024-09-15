vote for her, this is why Joe remains POTUS and no 25th, it is because you will vomit all over your laptop after listening to this tripe and utter nonsense and this is who the democrats want you to vote for? This person can be commander-in-chief. I would defend her if it was not for this kind of pedestrian tripe…this is embarrassing. And scary. It is beyond ineptness and that she is paper thin, she just cannot string together full sentences in a sensible manner.

See also SimmulationCommander opinion below (support):

See Colin Rugg here X post:

I myself tried to make sense and can say that nothing she said lined up or made sense. Nothing. I personally am ashamed. That this is what we have come to.

I think the same morons working to undermine Trump in his campaign are working to subvert Harris in hers, to allow her to go on national television and take this crap? And yet we are at risk of electing these leftist Marxist communists who will unleash more Global Predators on the American dream and society.

You decide for yourself if you can make any sense of what she was trying to say…I cannot…but I warn you, this is too brutal…so please go take 4 whiskies with 3 rums and 2 glasses of wine before you attempt to listen to this…I am not saying anything negative about her ‘personally’, no, just that this lady is not up to the task and democrat strategist James Carville saying to her team to only let her take PLANTED questions:

SimulationCommander’s stack:

Harris Takes off the Training Wheels (substack.com)

