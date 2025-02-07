Sean 'Chippendales' Duffy aka Trump's Transportation Secretary has advised that DOGE (Musk et al.) team will plug in to help upgrade the aviation system post the devastating POTOMAC Washington DC AA
plane & military blackhawk Helicopter crash; CNN is going off the rails (Erin Burnett & Katie Drummond) concerned if Edward Coristine, the 19-year-old DOGE team who goes by the nickname "BIG BALLS"
will be part of the plug in…they are batshit nuts that he is an ‘expert’…I have told you before, this next 4 years under daddy T Trump 2.0 will be fascinating, gut-wrenching, glorious, beautiful, painful and all those things all at once and one thing for sure, it will be entertaining, and by this, I mean pee yourself entertaining.
Not to be outdone, Democrat Party Vice Chair David Hogg joined CNN’s debate, also in serious concern, that Big Balls will be plugging into the Aviation System
and on cue, the DoD Defense Department’s Hegseth asked if Big Balls could plug into the military systems too…
Trump’s doctrine while fraught with ‘Shock and Awe’ is undergirded by the Latin phrase Nessun Dorma, 'let no one sleep' and boy, no one can get any sleep now as things turn by the hour in Trump 2.0.
I think Musk hired him knowing CNN et al. would go apeshit crazy seethe and bristle and air it and what busted my gut is how serious faced these two women were discussing Big Balls:
Look how serious these 2 ladies are, it is ssssoooooooooo funny!
But I do not get it, these Democrats are going batshit crazy that Musk’s 19-year-old expert goes by the name ‘Big Balls’ yet were cool with this bi-sexual freak as the Assistant Secretary for Health?
and just loves this ambassador for their freakiness derangement:
Yet cannot handle a nickname ‘BIG BALLS’?
The Big Brass Balls of Donald J Trump:
Nessun Dorma, 'let no one sleep' is Trump's doctrine...and boy he is accomplishing it
More news on the crash:
The Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Eagle flight over the Potomac River late last month was flying with a safety system turned off, Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters Thursday following a closed door briefing by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
