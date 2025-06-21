join Israel in attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, with the head of the Pentagon being largely left out.

“Nobody is talking to Hegseth,” the official said. “There is no interface operationally between Hegseth and the White House at all.”

‘Instead, the president is leaning more heavily on top military brass like four-star General Erik Kurilla, nicknamed “The Gorilla,” who leads U.S. Central Command and oversees operations in the Middle East, according to the Post.’ Also advising Trump is General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. Both generals are said to be providing Trump their input on Iran, while Hegseth and his team remain largely out of the loop.’ “The Secretary is speaking with the President multiple times a day and has been with the President in the Situation Room this week,” Parnell told The Washington Post. “Secretary Hegseth is providing the leadership the Department of Defense and our Armed Forces need, and he will continue to work diligently in support of President Trump’s peace-through-strength agenda.”

The White House and the Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Daily Beast.’

Hegseth isn’t the only senior official reported to have been snubbed by Trump during the Iran crisis. Trump has taken issue with Tulsi Gabbard, his director of national intelligence, over several controversies relating to her and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to the Post.’

A video she posted on social media on June 10, in which she spoke out against “political elite warmongers,” was said to have angered Trump, with him later confronting her in front of others at the White House by saying: “I saw the video, and I didn’t like it,” a source told the Post.

A spokesperson disputed that she is not fully engaged in advising Trump, with an ODNI press secretary telling the Post that Gabbard “remains focused on her mission: providing accurate and actionable intelligence to the President, cleaning up the Deep State, and keeping the American people safe, secure, and free.”

‘As President Trump is contemplating potential U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, law enforcement officials have stepped up surveillance of Iran-backed operatives in the United States, multiple sources told CBS News.

FBI Director Kash Patel has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel's Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month, U.S. officials said.

Both the White House and FBI declined to comment.

The threat from Iranian operatives has worried current and former administration officials since Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was assassinated on Mr. Trump's orders in January 2020.

Late last year, federal prosecutors charged an operative of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and two U.S.-based people with plotting to surveil and assassinate critics of the Iranian regime. The IRGC operative allegedly told investigators he was pushed by unnamed IRGC officials to plan an attack against Mr. Trump.’

Trump administration boosts monitoring of possible Iran-backed cells in U.S., as Trump weighs strikes, sources say

Point is that our law enforcement, Homeland folk, border agents are facing threats from all around.

