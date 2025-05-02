‘In a post on the social platform X, Hegseth called the “Women, Peace & Security” program at the Defense Department “a UNITED NATIONS program pushed by feminists and left-wing activists. Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it.”’ It was, in fact, bipartisan legislation that Trump signed into law in 2017 that recognized the role women have in achieving security goals, especially overseas when their male counterparts may not be able to question or have direct access to women for cultural or religious reasons.’

‘But the program has been celebrated by Trump, his administration and his family. It became a heralded part of the first Trump administration’s accomplishments for women, and in 2019, Ivanka Trump celebrated that the WPS program was starting a new partnership to help train female police cadets in Colombia.’

“When we would go out into the field after concluding an assault, we would have female members who would speak with those women and children who were on the objective, and they would help us to understand the human terrain in a new and novel way,” Caine said during his April confirmation hearing.

Trump met and became endeared to Caine when Caine was serving in Iraq, part of the reason Trump nominated him to the chairmanship.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, while representing South Dakota in Congress, wrote the House version of the 2017 Women, Peace and Security Act with Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois.’

Hegseth calls it ‘woke’. Did he clear it with POTUS Trump before cancelling? Did he clear it with Rubio?

‘Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who as a senator co-sponsored the Senate version of that bill, said this month that it was “the first law passed by any country in the world focused on protecting women and promoting their participation in society.”

The legislation stemmed from a resolution unanimously endorsed by the U.N. Security Council, the most powerful U.N. body, in October 2000, aimed at including women in peacebuilding efforts because women and girls have historically borne the brunt of global conflict.’

‘Dujarric added that “one of the real-life impacts of the Women, Peace and Security program has been the increasing number of women peacekeepers who serve in U.N. missions, which has had a very clear, measurable and positive impact on the protection of civilians in conflict zones.”’

Hegseth in his post called the program “yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops,” pledging to do the bare minimum required by Congress while working to eliminate it altogether.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)