Second 60, at 1 minute exact, you can see Trump's left eye twitch as he came to podium & 1) he did not hear Fauci just say we are locking down and 2) he kind of heard it & it hit him really FOR THE
FIRST TIME that these demons just doomed my re-election; it was over that moment. He was distracted, did not hear Fauci fully; he did not hear Fauci clearly for at 1.07 he said para we did not decide
75 seconds, 75 seconds that fucked the world, what happened in this Task Force speech, what happened to POTUS Trump on lockdowns & vaccine? pay ATTENTION to seconds 55 to 58, Trump was DISTRACTED (substack.com)
VNN, Vigilant Fox and Jeff Tucker also addressed this…well done both.
You may have your own look and view of this and so please share…this is not a right versus wrong in your commentary, but looking back at this 75-seconds after 4 years is painful, shocking, and angering. We want justice, we want hangings after our judges rule such.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Second 60, at 1 minute exact, you can see Trump's left eye twitch as he came to podium & 1) he did not hear Fauci just say we are locking down and 2) he kind of heard it & it hit him really FOR THE
My Brother, age 65, died suddenly of a massive heart attack, 9/5/23. He had some health issues, but nothing serious. His son insisted he get the JAB to see his grandson. I want JUSTICE. Now, I have to live without him FOREVER. Forever, is a long long time. RIP Brother, because it didn't have to be. +
As per David Martin … in 2012 the DOD ADEPT P3 program had vaxxes ready to go out in 60 days.
Fouchier, a Dutch scientist at the Rocky Mountain lab helped start the mess. He was doing experiments with aerosolized vaccines on deer!!! There was probably a lab escape in 2014. The last paragraph of the following is chilling. Facebook will not allow sharing of this…..
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4453553/
They then sent samples to Winnipeg. Trudeau then allowed samples to be sent to Wuhan!!! Meanwhile NSA/FISA says nothing about the communications between the 2 labs!!!! The world has been covering up for Trudeau… but later they concocted a plan to blame Trump for everything!!!!
We have already been exposed to the coronavirus. They were not new. This was all known by governments and their intelligence communities for years and suppressed!!!!
Look at the date and information from this old article that was censored…..
https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-bioweapon/
Look at the beginning of this old stack talking about it. ….
https://albertosilva.substack.com/p/the-reverser-of-world-commerce
We were lied to about everything. Why is no one talking about the infected deer wandering the country? Some say approximately 20% of the deer are infected/carriers.
Funny how the Winnipeg bio lab director and PCR inventor mysteriously/suddenly pass away. 🤔
All intel people knew. Bobby and Malone knew !!! But they continually blame Fauci, CDC, etc and misdirecting people from the truth!!!! Bobby is an intelligence community/Obama puppet!!!!