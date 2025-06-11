dangerous criminals.”

‘During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was defiant in response to detractors of the Trump administration’s immigration policy, who claim deportations were hurting the U.S. economy.

Noem told host Maria Bartiromo that President Donald Trump’s deportation pledge was part of his 2024 presidential campaign and “what the American people elected him to do.”

“Secretary, I want to get your take on how you’re doing and what the priorities are, because you have got globalists out there who are saying, ‘Oh, they’re going to arrest people who have jobs and that’s going to impact the jobs market, and then we’re not going to have the people to do the jobs we need,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “What do you want to say to those people who are critical of the president’s agenda when it comes to immigration?”

Noem replied, “Yes, the president is doing exactly what he campaigned on and what the American people elected him to do, and that’s enforce the law. And so we are going to do mass deportations. We are focusing on dangerous criminals. We are going out there and ensuring that people that repeatedly break our laws are being held accountable. And I would say and remind everybody that Congress directs what our laws are. They can change our programs. They can raise visa programs and guest-worker programs. They can make it easier for us. We have suggestions. And I am using all the authority that I have to meet our workforce needs.”

“But, also, we need to make sure that our communities are safer again,” she continued. “And those that think we can ignore these sanctuary cities and ignore laws so that we can keep somebody in a job is absolutely ridiculous. That’s not what America is about. We have a workforce and a generation of people here in the United States that have been cheated out of jobs because of the illegal immigrants that have come into this country and then taken advantage of housing programs and food programs and have had taxpayers pay their expenses. And it’s not right. It’s not fair. And it’s time Americans come first, our citizens come first, and that our economy thrives because we are making sure that opportunities abound for those who live in this country.”’

