Hegseth must be fired, and I ask key questions: is this a crime? SLOPPY LEAK OF WAR PLANS STUNS WASHINGTON

IS IT A CRIME?

Let me ask some key questions:

1)how could all of the idiots on that call, maybe 10 or so, who are senior NOT know that it was classified and could not being operated as it was

2)This information had to ONLY be spoken of in a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF)…and these morons know this

3)how could these idiots use SIGNAL?

4)Hegseth laid out details on targeting, the mission, battle plans, strikes etc.

5)we have 40,000 soldiers in harm’s way, he must be fired

6)more of them must be fired

7)what else has Hegseth and these buffoons in the administration used SIGNAL to have such high-level talks on?

8)how will congress respond to this? the FBI must take lead to investigate for top secret information was mishandled here by Hegseth

9)how could Chief of Staff Wiles be on that call and not know it was classified…

10)what would have happened if the enemy got a tip off, and waited and shot down 10 planes and killed the pilots?

11)POTUS Trump, this has violated many situations, laws, espionage act etc. and let us see how you handle this for it seems all the idiots on that call either 1)do not know how to handle classified information and 2)either know but do not care…it seems they did not care…and it is here you must act and fire many…

12)Musk made a joke of this in hitting The Atlantic, you must sanction Musk for that…this shows me Musk too is a child, and it is a game. All of this is a game to these people.

13)This shows me what we were saying, the administration is not based on merit now, this is FOX News game show IMO, I am listening and reading and many across USA are outraged…there is this contention your administration is a clown car and not based on merit…so you must act, to fix that…this one screw up cannot be talked away….people must be fired so that the nation knows this type of error is unacceptable…this recklessness…it is dangerous. It cannot happen again. People could die due to these types of unacceptable actions.

This is not a game. Soldiers could have died. This is very very bad!

Over to you Sir! You are the lead.

Had the information, the battle plans gotten into the wrong hands, all our fighter pilots and soldiers could have died.

Several people must be fired over this!