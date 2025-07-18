Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

and the fake over sized teeth they all run with now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SnapFactor's avatar
SnapFactor
1h

Who cares? All that matters to me is that USAID has been shut down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture