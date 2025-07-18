American people used their tax money (well taken from us) to pay for that, do not just destroy it and do not squabble about expiration dates, that is bureaucratic bullshit, give that food, there are starving people who will eat anything at this stage…send it to GAZA, send to poor people anywhere, African nations, Asian nations, send to USA even…Secretary Rubio, you can make the decision. Over to you.

If this is about expiry dates, then do not destroy it, please distribute it.

No doubt the media and left are making a big stink and IMO rightly so, and for the wrong reasons but I am glad we can discuss this for here is an instance of pure stupidity by government. And fat over-fed over-paid bureaucrats and technocrats. Abusing our tax money and who have no care, not one ounce for poorer less able people. Sometimes we need to take our ‘hating’ blinders off and do the right thing. Too many ‘haters’ who care only about their eating, in the US congress and senate. If you told them the supply of BOTOX in Palm Beach crew was going to be cut for their engorged cheeks and lips and butts, you would see them with signs protesting.

‘While the remaining stores might also have been transferred or distributed, officials said that contributing factors including USAID staff cuts, policies implemented by the Department of Government Efficiency, and other logistical hurdles had run out the clock.

On Thursday, Bruce denied that the biscuits were allowed to expire due to any mismanagement or inaction USAID or the State Department.’

I am not interested in the left’s talking points or the right’s fake bullshit, not interested in the spin and lies, just that the right thing be done. Destroying that food makes no sense. I do not care about if DOGE government cuts etc. caused this, that too is spin and can be lies too, that is not the point, do not destroy taxpayer paid for food that can be used by poor people globally. And stop the BS about expiration dates.

The stockpiled food that expires this month first became a point of contention on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when Michael Rigas, the deputy secretary of state for management and resources, was pressed on reports that the Trump administration had plans to destroy some 500 tons of USAID emergency food aid being stored in the Middle East.

‘On Wednesday, Kaine asked Rigas why the State Department had not done so before time ran out.

"I don't have an answer for that question, senator. I'm as distressed about that as you are," Rigas responded.

After Kaine pushed him further, asking whether the department's failure to transfer the food stores made him feel "ashamed," Rigas added, "Look, I don't think it's not going to say I'm ashamed or proud or indifferent to it, but I think, I think that was a failure."