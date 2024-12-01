Section 702 of the Foreign Surveillance Intelligence (FISA) Act I am totally against & Speaker Mike Johnson sold us out with that fraud vote! POTUS Trump (& DNI head Gabbard) must disband Section 702
that allows the electronic surveillance of Americans on American soil. Speaker Mike 'eunuch' 'sell-out' 'head up the ass of the pump wearing cross dresser Zelenskyy' Johnson betrayed us & renewed it
I think it comes for vote again in 2026 (2 years) and Trump must resolve to kill it, to quash it!
The US is the world's most totalitarian secret police security surveillance state. The KGB, Stasi and the Gestapo were rank amateurs in comparison. Combine this with the US penchant for starting wars of aggression and its embrace of far left ideas like gender transitioning and the far reaching propaganda of the Pravda like media and the censorship regime and it is clear that America is more communist than the People's Republic of China which actually has a state capitalist economic system.
Why stop with just FISA Sect 702? Kill the entire Patriot Act. Then PREP Act.