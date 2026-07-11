Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

Trump agrees to new Iran talks but declares ceasefire 'over'

President Trump had already declared the US-Iran MoU and ceasefire over after the IRGC attacked three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz https://news.meaww.com/trump-agrees-to-new-iran-talks-but-declares-ceasefire-over

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Dr. Paul Alexander
5h

The QATARI Air-Force one is a Trojan Horse, who in the real mind would fly on a plane donated by another middle east nation...this was insane from start...

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