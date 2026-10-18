nuestro jefe?

or he?

or he?

or the one on the right?

many bosses?

Leake has now written about this and excellent John, I have been making this point (see prior stacks below) and following on the Starko analysis (see reference below)…

What John Leake is saying I have stated prior and do agree with his thesis (excellent investigator he is, a wonderful friend, wicked smart) that we may have killed thousands, millions with the toxic overdose via novel aspirin…in early 1900s re the Spanish Flu.

Starko (2009) on aspirin (salicylates) & Spanish Flu (Pandemic Influenza) 1918-1919; did we kill most in Spanish Flu with ASPIRIN (hyperventilation, pulmonary edema)? were they POISONED unknowingly (substack.com)

Did Aspirin (Salicylates) use contribute to large number of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza mortality (I will NOT use the term PANDEMIC)? Was it potentially a PANDEMIC of aspirin OVERDOSE? Not virus (substack.com)

The point I made here is (I know you get) that for the Spanish Flu (1918) we learnt 4 things that are instructive today as to what we did re COVID: 1)we killed millions with ASPIRIN overdose in 1918 (substack.com)

Good stack by Leake on toxic aspirin dosing: