Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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excellent paper by John Leake

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 18

The disturbing ‘new normal’ in the Strait of Hormuz: Attacks on ships at a record high and oil at $100 a barrel

With the prospect of peace in the Middle East looking increasingly remote ahead of the US midterm elections, oil prices remain stubbornly high and attacks have intensified rather than settled. Experts tell Maira Butt that the conflict is in a dangerous limbo https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-iran-war-ships-oil-b3067351.html

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