nuestro jefe?
or he?
or he?
or the one on the right?
many bosses?
Leake has now written about this and excellent John, I have been making this point (see prior stacks below) and following on the Starko analysis (see reference below)…
What John Leake is saying I have stated prior and do agree with his thesis (excellent investigator he is, a wonderful friend, wicked smart) that we may have killed thousands, millions with the toxic overdose via novel aspirin…in early 1900s re the Spanish Flu.
Starko (2009) on aspirin (salicylates) & Spanish Flu (Pandemic Influenza) 1918-1919; did we kill most in Spanish Flu with ASPIRIN (hyperventilation, pulmonary edema)? were they POISONED unknowingly (substack.com)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Did Aspirin (Salicylates) use contribute to large number of deaths in the 1918-1919 influenza mortality (I will NOT use the term PANDEMIC)? Was it potentially a PANDEMIC of aspirin OVERDOSE? Not virus (substack.com)
The point I made here is (I know you get) that for the Spanish Flu (1918) we learnt 4 things that are instructive today as to what we did re COVID: 1)we killed millions with ASPIRIN overdose in 1918 (substack.com)
Good stack by Leake on toxic aspirin dosing:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
excellent paper by John Leake
The disturbing ‘new normal’ in the Strait of Hormuz: Attacks on ships at a record high and oil at $100 a barrel
With the prospect of peace in the Middle East looking increasingly remote ahead of the US midterm elections, oil prices remain stubbornly high and attacks have intensified rather than settled. Experts tell Maira Butt that the conflict is in a dangerous limbo https://www.the-independent.com/news/world/middle-east/strait-of-hormuz-iran-war-ships-oil-b3067351.html