Self-styled pimps and predators, calling women hos & glorifying abuse of women, slapping & punching them, well, Trump best distance himself from Andrew Tate; hat tip to Ron DeSantis saying not welcome
in Florida! Just based on public views & statements & behavior Trump cannot be part of this filth & for clicks & likes The Tampa Bay Young Republicans invited them? hosting Tate? Filthy, shame on TBYR
There's a huge difference between someone bragging that he is "automatically attracted to beautiful" and will just walk up and "grab 'em by the pussy" and glorifying abuse of women, slapping and punching them. There is a huge literature showing that what many women find attractive in men is the so called "dark tetrad" of psychopathy, narcissism, Machiavellianism and sadism, which explains why a RINO likeTed Bundy had so many female fans, but these Tates are just scumbags. Trump does need to distance himself from them.
Bunch of punks needing some lessons in etiquette. Looks like a cross between a used condom and a regurgitated pot of turnips. Heads on those pos! Ugly as sin and mediocre minds to boot,