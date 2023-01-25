Seminal reporting by Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake that EcoHealth Alliance (Daszak et al.), despite having caused pandemic with Gain-of-Function chimeric bat research, got NEW $3 million DoD grant
EcoHealth Alliance (Daszak et al.) currently has 12 active US-government grants and contracts, totaling more than $34 million for more deadly pandemic level Gain-of-Function research
Richard H. Ebright is tweeting key critical information for us to be aware of for DoD and NIH and Fauci certainly will not share this.
One more piece of evidence that proves DoD is in charge of this genocide.
