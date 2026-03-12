Iran, I still do not, the people of Iran were to settle it’s own affairs internally and it was wrong for the US to join in this but history will deal with that, I still stand with Trump as POTUS 4)offer to pay Iran for the destruction and deaths caused 5)negotiate that Iran pays US for the deaths of our soldiers 6)negotiate a peace settlement that ends it all sides, a peace deal all will be happy with, win-win, and declare victory 7)this will allow no more loss of life for Americans, Iranians, and Israeli, especially innocent people caught up…it is time for a peace deal POTUS Trump, it is time.

It is difficult to wrap our heads around the fact that a nation like Iran, 3rd world by all measures, can defy and fight the USA and Israel militarily. We cannot kill our way into a victory here, or bomb our way. This involves people who are fighting for motherland and the death of their Spiritual leader. They will never surrender. Time is not months to them, it is not years, it is centuries. America remains one of the last beacons of hope for the future, so you POTUS Trump must not waste this moment. Cease it. So that while the bombing for many was wrong and confusing etc., people will grasp that you are seeking a peace settlement out of this. Remember you and I and all reading this will leave this world one day to our kids and grandkids. Let us leave a USA that is not reviled and hated. Reach out. Let us really try to make peace globally and help other people as the US itself needs help.

POTUS Trump, I have worked with you, I know you, I admire you tremendously, and still despite devastating decisions re the COVID lockdowns and the deadly Pfizer Moderna Bourla Malone Bancel et al. mRNA gene platform vaccine but you did it on guidance so I don’t blame you, but listen to Josh Hawley today, listen to people like me, we see this with different eyeballs, we want peace, we want the best for USA, best for you, best for our troops, our flag, best for all involved and no loss of life…all sides…it is tragic and horrible what has happened here and I think you were lulled into complacency and made a mistake but again, you are POTUS and the public and history will assess…I want you to win, I want you safe, I want you successful and I want all involved safe. I always felt that this issue could have been dealt with short of military…sanctions etc. But again, you decided on advisement.

It is time, it is time POTUS Trump to take this off-ramp and listen to Hawley, declare victory, state that Iran is now degraded militarily, and bring our troops home. Stop the blood shed, and this will be a win for you!

Long live USA, long live Trump, may the Lord protect our troops, all troops, all people, all sides, we must end the killing all sides. There is no victory here for anyone if this persists. It is time to end it, today! Declare victory, and let us move on. The Iranian people have tremendous work to do now to pick up the pieces. Maybe your peace agreement can involve working out deals with its oil and gas that would benefit USA companies and Iranian economy so that they can build back. Find the language, find the settlement. For peace and the world!

Thank you POTUS Trump, I continue to support you despite all the negative press and smears and slander of you. I think fundamentally you mean well, are a good man, misguided at times via the weak, ineffective, sycophantic, worshipping staff you assembled around you. It is time too to clean your cabinet. May the Lord guide your decisions now, and protect you, and cover you with grace and mercy and favor.

‘Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday that the U.S. military operation in Iran has achieved all of President Donald Trump’s goals, claiming the time had come to “declare victory.”’