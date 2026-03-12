Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

it is time for a peace deal POTUS Trump, it is time.

It is time, it is time POTUS Trump to take this off-ramp and listen to Hawley, declare victory, state that Iran is now degraded militarily, and bring our troops home. Stop the blood shed, and this will be a win for you!

Long live USA, long live Trump, may the Lord protect our troops, all troops, all people, all sides, we must end the killing all sides. There is no victory here for anyone if this persists. It is time to end it, today! Declare victory, and let us move on. The Iranian people have tremendous work to do now to pick up the pieces. Maybe your peace agreement can involve working out deals with its oil and gas that would benefit USA companies and Iranian economy so that they can build back. Find the language, find the settlement. For peace and the world!

