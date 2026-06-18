Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

‘Ted Cruz Is Lying Thru His Teeth’: Don Jr. Unloads on Father’s Allyhttps://www.mediaite.com/online/ted-cruz-is-lying-thru-his-teeth-don-jr-unloads-on-fathers-ally/

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

I support Trump but this Iran war was a clusterfuck of epic proportions, I cannot think of a military failure like this in last century!

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