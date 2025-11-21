What is your opinion?

‘Punishable by DEATH’: Trump Floats Execution for Democrats

POTUS Trump responded as reported in MEDIAite:

“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT,” he wrote.

That opening volley was followed up by a number of reposts of comments assailing the Democrats in the video — including one which called for them to be hanged — as well as a second and third post from Trump himself.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” argued the president. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT”

“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he added in a third post.