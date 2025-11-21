Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in video & now a MAJOR issue given POTUS Trump's response calling it seditious words & punishable by death, was she wrong stating following as to NOT obeying an ILLEGAL "
order assuming POTUS Trump's in some instances are ILLEGAL, what is your view? Slotkin: "This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against
American citizens.”
“Right now, the threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they continued, before going on to assert that “We have your back.”
What is your opinion?
‘Punishable by DEATH’: Trump Floats Execution for Democrats
POTUS Trump responded as reported in MEDIAite:
“It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT,” he wrote.
That opening volley was followed up by a number of reposts of comments assailing the Democrats in the video — including one which called for them to be hanged — as well as a second and third post from Trump himself.
“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country,” argued the president. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT”
“SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” he added in a third post.
