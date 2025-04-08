Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been one of the real warriors out front against the fraud mRNA vaccines and the harms they have caused and must be praised. He has been a thorn but in reality, do you think the money is so big, the corruption so deep, the Republican and Democrat house congress member and Senators so purchased and in the bag for BIG pharma and so very corrupted themselves (these congress and Senator elected officials), that it does not matter? I do. I think Johnson’s heart is in the right place, smart man, and he has made a difference, but he is overwhelmed by the stench of DC, the fraud of Big pharma and the vaccine makers e.g. Pfizer, Moderna etc. I would give this man a special medal. Follow the $$$.

Johnson should include all communications between these vaccine makers and any and all elected US congress persons and Senators, aids etc.

‘Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is demanding answers from Big Pharma giants over the creation and safety of their Covid shots, The Federalist has learned.

In a series of Wednesday letters obtained by The Federalist, the Badger State Republican requested the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, and the president of BioNTech to provide communications and records related to their production and distribution of their respective Covid jabs dating back to January 2020. The requisition, Johnson noted, is part of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ inquiry into the “development and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the adverse events and injuries associated with these vaccines.”

“I expect you to fully comply with this request, but I am mindful that your company may choose to mimic the Department of Health and Human Services’ (‘HHS’) past efforts to conceal records about the development, safety, and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines,” Johnson wrote. “Any attempt to obstruct or delay responses to this request will result in compulsory process.”

In his letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, for example, the GOP senator is requesting the “names and titles, along with the dates they held those titles, of each Pfizer employee involved in the development” of the pharmaceutical company’s Covid shot, and a “complete list of entities Pfizer contracted, collaborated, or otherwise worked with” the creation and “testing” of its Covid jab. He further asked that “all communications between or among Pfizer employees or contractors and all communications sent to or by any federal entity, employee, or contractor” regarding the shot’s development be provided to the subcommittee.

Concerns about the safety and efficacy of the Covid jabs have been prevalent since their distribution to the American public. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, for instance, has issued several advisories in recent years highlighting potential hazards associated with the mRNA shots, including a reported increased risk of heart-related problems (myocarditis) in young men.

Equally notable about Johnson’s Wednesday requests, however, is the senator’s demand that the named pharma giants forfeit “[a]ll communications” they’ve had with Big Tech platforms and social media companies since January 2020 “referring or relating to adverse events” associated with the Covid shots. He specifically noted companies such as Alphabet (Google and YouTube), Meta (Facebook and Instagram), and X (formerly Twitter).

As The Federalist previously reported, the Biden administration regularly colluded with Big Tech giants to censor Covid-related information and posts that went against the federal government’s preferred narratives. This included requests from government officials to social media companies to shadowban and/or remove disfavored posts focused on the Covid jabs.

Despite the harms such an insidious relationship could have on Americans’ First Amendment rights, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop the government’s coordination with Big Tech to suppress speech they don’t like. In Murthy v. Missouri, the court’s majority (6-3) arbitrarily declared the plaintiff doctors victimized by the government’s censorship practices (and two states) lacked standing to sue on the matter.

Johnson has asked the named Big Pharma companies to comply with his requests by April 16.’

___

