yes the US put him there (do I need remind you how the penis piano playing cross-dressing bi-sexual got there?), and I did not agree with POTUS Trump and Vance’s display at the OVAL office (especially MTG’s idiotic boyfriend wannabe news reporter who asked Zelenskyy if he even owned a suit yet cups and lathers Musk who parades around the OVAL and WH and Senate in exactly the same outfits as the cross-dresser) especially ejecting a leader of another nation from the WHITE HOUSE for other nations will return it in kind, it is coming (and you know I support Daddy T bigly) because the US put Russia in the situation it is in (and they know that) as to invading Ukraine, wrongfully as that was (yes, wrong but Putin did what he felt he had to do to shore up his borders against NATO and US and Europe’s expansion onto his borders), the US did that and partook in it decades now, and the war (the arms and money to Ukraine and the kickback Ponzi slush fund that the Republican and Democrat congress and senate enrich on and yes, they get back some of that aid money and enrich **cough cough Sam Bankman-Fried SBF cough cough**) has never been between Ukraine and Russia, it is always US and Russia at war (Ukraine as a proxy bitch) and I suspect the inability to handle Putin is the reason the State Department is prostrating to appease Vlad…

but the thesis of this piece is that while Musk was correct in questioning the arms and money (I am against any US money going to Ukraine and us getting it all back, and I want not one US soldier blood and treasure shed for that filth though I suspect some are already there), Musk was flat wrong in calling Kelly a traitor…why?

Because:

1)Musk has never faced a congressional testimony under oath and until he does one and answers proper questions and is examined, he cannot walk in Kelly’s shoes

2)Musk has never served in the US military while Kelly has

3)Musk has not been elected to anything and never will be, while Kelly has

4)Musk is not an astronaut and will never be one, and has NOT done the actual work, while Kelly has; you make rockets based on the sheer brilliance of NASA scientists across decades, you Musk stand on their shoulders and research and hard work and sacrifice and deaths on the way, you pimp off of other people’s work, NASA as an example, tax-payer NASA, it is you who benefit from their hard work, but it is real brave people like Senator Kelly who fly them…there is a huge difference

5)It is Musk who has taken 40 billion in US tax money to shore up his failing companies like Tesla and its high-risk ‘driving coffins’ cars

6)It is Musk who told the entire USA to ~”go fuck yourself in the face” if you disagree with him when he was being asked about the foreign H1-B work visa issue

7)It is Musk who is not US born while Kelly is, Musk is a South African FIRST as he postures

So, you Elon, owe Kelly an apology. It is Kelly who has shown what an American hero is, even if you dislike his politics and/or views. While I agree with you Musk on questioning the Ukraine war and the US role and arms and money etc., and thank you for the stones to openly say it, I understand it as much as you. And know how we got here.

But you are wrong to insult and denigrate a sitting US senator, military veteran etc. when you can NEVER, and I say NEVER, walk in his shoes. You are only a household name because of a fetish POTUS Trump (as is his right, oddly so) has with you. When his political career is done as all things end, your 15 in the sun will end. Too. As much as I will never buy a Tesla as it to me isa death trap as per reporting and I am not into virtue signaling, I am against anyone who damages or destroys your cars or property out of disgust with you. This is wrong and anyone doing this, to your or anyone’s property, must face serious punishment, and jailed.

As much as I detest his, that is, Kelly’s left liberal politics, he is a true American hero who has served and sacrificed. And some of his views are not that different from Republicans and also are palatable. I do believe he loves USA and has shown it on his sleeve. He has Elon, you have not.

So, find the seeds to apologize to him. His career, his service. For while you play with forks, he DOES. And while you arrange it, the apology that is, I will ask Senator Kelly to send one of his congressional senate aids to CVS to buy you some rubbers for you need them. Though I will thank you in advance for helping us in USA address our population replacement rate which is at about 1.5 to 1.6 babies per family when we need 2.3 babies per home…all this while other ethnicities and religions e.g. followers of Islam, have a replacement of about 8 babies per home and are themselves doing a good job fixing our replacement rate.

It is as simple as that! Maybe Elon will also become the top US boy’s name in the future, if not by American’s want of this, but by your proclivities, should we say. You will have competition I would warn.

You go Elon, you go!