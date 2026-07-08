Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
31m

Mitch is brain dead? So what's new?

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Milton Farrow
18m

A VERY GOOD QUESTION AS SHE IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE VERY BIG CONNEC TIONS WITH A MAJOR CHINESE SHIPBUILDING FAMILY if memory serves me correctly--i also suggest the Dems will make a big deal of this when his body is displayed i the rotunda- he must have billions in his estate

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