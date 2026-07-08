Senator Mitch McConnell is apparently brain dead, never to return to congress/Senate, 'life support' as per Laura Loomer...developing story
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Mitch is brain dead? So what's new?
A VERY GOOD QUESTION AS SHE IS SUPPOSED TO HAVE VERY BIG CONNEC TIONS WITH A MAJOR CHINESE SHIPBUILDING FAMILY if memory serves me correctly--i also suggest the Dems will make a big deal of this when his body is displayed i the rotunda- he must have billions in his estate