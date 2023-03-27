Senator Rand Paul grills Anthony Blinken today: why can't the American people get the records on Gain-of-Function research? This is bullsh*t, just cut off the money, stop the funding, you control the
funding, Rand, you control the tax-payer money, so cut it off! Come on Rand! Just defund the department! They are hiding information & we know it! it's our tax many, if they won't give it, JAIL them!
Is the State Department covering up something? What if so?
Rand Paul has all the evidence to sink Fauci from Dr, David Martin and he don't--why--it was NOT good for his political career, I believe he is part of the deep state acting a republic.
This is America. No one, in the club, goes to jail.