Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin: It is an incredible victory for the US that he was re-elected & we must celebrate Senator Johnson & support & reward him! He has been on the front; CONGRATULATIONS!
I was privileged and humbled to be invited to the Senate with Dr. McCullough, Dr. Risch, Dr. Marik etc. to sit with Senator Johnson and what an honor it was; we discussed COVID and reopening of US
IMO, one of the greatest American patriots and what is startling after you talk with him is how on top of the science he is! How much he really wants to help Americans and humanity. So humbled to know him!
Arguably Senator Johnson is the ONLY member of the senate (or congress) who is addressing head on the real issues behind COVID and the disastrous vaccines. He has emerged as THE true American hero of our Time. ￼
I’ve been praying for Senator Ron Johnson. He had the cajones to speak the TRUTH & invite clinicians to speak honestly of their experiences with the “Covid Narrative.” God Bless Senator Ron Johnson, may he continue his quest for TRUTH & ACCOUNTABILITY!!! The American people need to see ACCOUNTABILITY- the world 🌎 needs ACCOUNTABILITY!!!!