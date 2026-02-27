That above is Epstein and Howard Lutnick.

I say my view and opinion and that was no mistake and that was racist, discriminatory and demeaning, whatever the word you choose, it was…and yes, media et al. has done horrible things to POTUS Trump and smeared and slandered him WRONGFULLY for many years and I have kicked their teeth in for that, but,…at a Presidential level you do not do those things…this is why Bush Jr. as probably one of the most deadly and really incompetent POTUS (and his CIA father) the US has ever had re abusive PATRIOT ACT and fraud 911 where it seems that USA attacked itself and killed innocent people to achieve the ‘unseen’ objective etc., at least he, junior, has the decency to stfu and stay in his lane as ex-POTUS and respect all before and current. The bar has been lowered by the recent WH release and it is a shame. This is a shame. POTUS Trump knows better. I agree with Tim Scott. POTUS Trump should have apologized and not sent the WH out to bullshit the population. I am not with our great POTUS on this. Very poor form.