Seneff et al.: "Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, & MicroRNAs"; The many alterations in vaccine mRNA hide the mRNA from cellular defenses
...and promote a longer biological half-life and high production of spike protein. However, the immune response to the vaccine is very different from that to a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
“evidence that vaccination induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health.
Immune cells that have taken up the vaccine nanoparticles release into circulation large numbers of exosomes containing spike protein along with critical microRNAs that induce a signaling response in recipient cells at distant sites. We also identify potential profound disturbances in regulatory control of protein synthesis and cancer surveillance.
These disturbances potentially have a causal link to neurodegenerative disease, myocarditis, immune thrombocytopenia, Bell's palsy, liver disease, impaired adaptive immunity, impaired DNA damage response and tumorigenesis.”
SOURCE:
Innate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs
Johnathan Couey from Gigaohm Biological has been presenting video lectures explaining this very thing in great detail. He was fired from the University of Pittsburgh Biology Dept. for questioning the shots very early on. His stream is very educational by presenting the biology facts to explain the nightmare. I greatly admire Stephanie Seneff as well. She is one of the leading voices of truth.
Christ that sounds bad, very bad. Shouldn't these studies have been done during phase 3 trial and not 2 years into forcing people to take them?