"Hegseth would do well to surround himself with more patriots like General Donahue and to get his henchmen, who are not qualified to carry Donahue's bag, out of the Pentagon," Tillis added in his statement. "Keep your word, Mr. Secretary: choose meritocracy over your mediocre yes-men."

“The careless decision to reduce our force posture in Europe, along with moves by Pete Hegseth and his political henchmen to force out some of our finest general officers is amateur hour at best and deadly at worst,” Tillis posted in a lengthy statement on X. “Hegseth continues to surprise and disrespect our greatest allies and some of our best military professionals with impulsive decisions not grounded in reality or good judgment.”

Part of Tillis’ concern is a report from NOTUS that said there have been high-level discussions of replacing four-star Gen. Christopher Donahue with a three-star or lieutenant general.

“If the rumors are true that Hegseth is trying to sideline General Chris Donahue, one of our nation’s finest warfighters, by downgrading U.S. Army Europe-Africa to a 3-star command, he is taking another step down a dangerous path,” Tillis warned. “A step that is not in the best interests of our nation or our servicemembers.”

Donahue, who was the last American service member to leave Afghanistan in 2021, “has dedicated his entire career to upholding the high standards and warrior ethos that Hegseth claims he is restoring to our ranks,” Tillis said.’