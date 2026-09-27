Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Transcriber B
Sep 27

What madness. Thank you for sharing this.

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4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
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s r
Sep 27

The mossad cia tests and deaths continues today. Ziotechnocrats AIPAC controlled congress and senate don't give two fucks about the American people as long as their bank accounts are filled up.

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