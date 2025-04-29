Republican and actually voted for POTUS Trump so why the effort by GWP here to smear Indians for that was the goal…?

The articles of impeachment are one topic bizarre as it is but the smearing of Thanedar is another issue…

Not good GWP and I read your stuff. I like GWP. But I can raise issue when you do wrong. Dinesh, Usha Vance, Vivek etc. are Indian, and many Indians are very loyal to USA and constitution etc. Good peoples. An Indian American can be as loyal and hard working as anyone else. In fact, they do lots for USA.

Hard working law abiding. So why? Will you write ‘Indian born’ in front of their names? I do not think so. So, is a Republican ‘Indian born’ of different value than a Democrat ‘Indian born’? You said ‘Indian born’ to smear him and color the reporting in a certain way and this is wrong. You should have focused on content. Even just stopped at ‘Democrat’ for it says enough for my reading says these 7 are DOA. So GWP, bad on you and you should apologize for this. Now.

So, what if he is Indian born? So EFF in what? Is he a citizen? Did he not win his congressional seat? Legally?

The 7 articles are (I think are DOA):

• Obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power. “From denying due process to unlawful deportations, Trump defied court orders.”

• Taking away Congress’s power of the purse. “Trump dismantled agencies and froze funds without permission from Congress.”

• Abuse of trade powers and international aggression. “He imposed damaging tariffs and threatened military invasions of our allies.”

• Violation of First Amendment rights. “He has retaliated against journalists, attorneys, and critics for exercising their right to free speech.”

• Creation of an unlawful office. “Establishing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, DOJ, and giving Elon Musk unconstitutional power over our government and personal data.”

• Bribery and corruption. “He has dismissed criminal cases and solicited payments from foreign governments and coerced legal settlements for personal and political gain.”

• Tyrannical overreach. “Finally, and most importantly, he is attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency. In this country, we have presidents, not kings.”

___

