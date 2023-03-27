Shedding Concerns: "It Looks Like the mRNA is Transferring from the Vaccinated to Unvaccinated"; yes, vaccinated sheds to unvaccinated (via mRNA naked, in nano-particles, in exosomes, same with spike)
Yes, what we felt was one of the gravest nightmares is happening, the vaccinated are and can shed mRNA SAME with spike to those unvaccinated; excreted in sweat, sputum, breast milk, placental barrier
‘Shedding’ or ‘transmitting’ is the same damn thing! Let us not play with words.
"Every shot is accumulating in the body with no ability for the body to get rid of it."
‘Vaccine mRNA-carrying lipid nanoparticles spread after injection throughout the body according to available animal studies and vaccine mRNA (naked or in nanoparticles or in natural exosomes) is found in the bloodstream as well as vaccine spike in free for more encapsulated in exosomes (shown in human studies).’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Vaccine mRNA-carrying lipid nanoparticles spread after injection throughout the body according to available animal studies and vaccine mRNA (naked or in nanoparticles or in natural exosomes) is found in the bloodstream as well as vaccine spike in free form or encapsulated in exosomes (shown in human studies). Lipid nanoparticles (or their natural equivalent, exosomes or extracellular vesicles (EVs)) have been shown to be able to be excreted through body fluids (sweat, sputum, breast milk) and to pass the transplacental barrier. These EVs are also able to penetrate by inhalation and through the skin (healthy or injured) as well as orally through breast milk (and why not during sexual intercourse through semen, as this has not been studied).’
SOURCE:
https://www.tmrjournals.com/public/articlePDF/20221114/483e983160eb24f1ef94bdd666603ac9.pdf
See The Vigilant Fox’s stack on McCullough’s interview:
Absolutely, whether one calls it "shedding", or "transmitting", or even "self-spreading/replicating" the result is the same: The unjabbed are getting skewered by the spike. All the more reason why everyone, even we who wisely took a pass, need to employ all the best methods, i.e. a multi-faceted approach to helping the body disable, degrade, and ultimately dispose of the spike in order to prevent the kind of damage it can inflict, particularly over time. NAC, Black Seed oil, Nattokinase, Bromelain, and others are all excellent weapons to deploy proactively. The life you save will be your own.
I think we’ve intuitively known this all along, especially after the released Pfizer studies it tried to hide for 75 years confirmed transmission occurs.
We who’re constantly on substack tend to be the ones motivated to seek and try various remediation methods because we’re not only perceptive and bright as a whole, but because we also want to keep living.
If nothing else, perhaps we’ll be the final ones to witness more of the decimation of humanity because we’re fighting so hard against being consumed by it.
Someone has to be the last to leave the party.
Keep fighting people. Keep trying those recommended protocols to restore your health. I’m doing several things to that end daily, too. We don’t know what the future holds as we’ve never been promised tomorrow anyway.
Engaging in an intelligent, creative and focused battle against those seeking our death sure beats despair.