SHEDDING: Steve C, one of my subscribers in response to my substack below on idiocy & dangerous nature of CDC Director Mandy Cohen's pushing of elderly to get a 9th booster reminds us about this &
IgG4 class switch immune tolerance...is the CDC and dark forces, knowing that the rest of society will not take any more of these deadly Malone Bourla mRNA vaccines, is using the elderly to SHED?
Is the shedding so pervasive and so pronounced and real that the FDA, NIH, CDC, Fauci, Collins, Bourla, Bancel, Malone, Weissman, Birx, Sahin, Azar, Jha, Hahn, Kariko et al. (all the prior players for they did this) are about to use seniors, our elderly over 65, to be the vectors of vaccine to the non-compliant population by forcing it on seniors so that the rest of society can be boosters via shedding?
Do not discount this.
The more this unfolds, the more I realize this was a depopulation event, for no mRNA booster at this time can work, ever worked, or will work and can only function to harm, kill, and drive more sub-variants. If you use a non-sterilizing vaccine into a population (does not stop infection, replication, or transmission) then there will be sub-variants emerging. Darwinian natural selection pressure demands this.
You GO, Dr. Paul and Steve C!!!
Sinister forces at work.