jumping off of buildings in Washington DC as Sheikh Trump makes the rounds. IMO save the stupid QATAR bribe plane that I hope Magnus comes to understand it is bribe and a none stater (it is an emolument and a gift from a foreign power (IMO a bribe) and he MUST get congress’s permission, cannot take it without permission from congress first, his people should know this),

but back to my thesis at hand:

this trip is a winner!…praise to Magnus Trumpos! yes it seems that business deals are being made on the side?? and I will let respective entities examine these and rule on these as to any conflicts and legality…not the focus here…I am seeking here however to focus on what the trip can achieve for the Middle East and USA too in terms of reduced risk to USA…

Huge praises to Sheikh Donaldos Trumpos! Trumpos spoke in Riyadh shortly after meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). Yes, MBS has some issues as to that reporter who was found in a vat of acid. But put a pin in that for a moment. I cannot deal with everything. I am ONE me. And limited space here.

What strikes me is the Sultan Sheikh Trump NOW pushes USA’s strong commitment in Middle East while openly condemning past Western "interventionalist" policies in Middle East that as Trump explained has brought ‘disaster in the Middle East.’ Trumpos now seems to be looking forward and I like it!

Note, my Christian (Catholic upbringing) heritage is from Lebanon, Syria, Cuba, Venezuela, and Trinidad in the Caribbean where I was born. So, the Middle East runs deep in my veins. My great grandparents on one side are from there and on my mother’s side I have 4 great grandfathers backwards that was a real plantations slave. The sane civilized Middle East and my ancestry tugs at me daily.

I am a citizen of three nations (small simple little person in the mix) and will defend Canada and the USA all day long. I am for ‘what is right’ always first, right over wrong and will always fight for the weaker person first and defend them. First. I am not for “I USA owns everything and will intervene and bomb you into submission to get my will”…no! I am for the US etc. being the beacon of hope, and helping nations become their better selves and lift up and out, as and if it can, when it can, yet leaving nations and its wealth and treasures alone. What belongs to others belongs to others. You may see it, like it, want it, but it is not yours and this gives me calm for maybe Magnus Trumpos is also realizing his misguided words on Greenland and Canada and GAZA et al. now and the morons around him who spurned him one.

I like the ‘non-intervention non-bully’ approach the Great Magnus Trumpos is preaching here in Middle East and hope he can materialize it. This is truly transformative, and we must give him a chance to materialize this. Seems in past US administrations, when POTUS is down in the polls they go on travel, and they then bomb the shit out of some Middle Eastern nation. Create a fake fraud ‘crisis’. para we will find a way to infiltrate you and remove your government, your leader and bomb you and even occupy you until we rape and pilfer and take all…we will leave ONLY when we have installed a regime conducive to our USA needs, not yours…that is and was the necon neolib way. That was not USA but became USA and that I am hoping Magnus stops! It has to stop, and I am hoping that the Sheikh is really onto something huge here! Lasting. Peace. No doubt when depraved despots emerge, they must be handled appropriately and the Middle East is full of those, alike how the West is full of those.

US foreign policy in the Middle East has been akin to the 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse, has always been about bringing plague/pestilence, famine, death, destruction. Bombing, disaster and a pure failure to understand the Middle East and the history. The USA made devastating mistakes in the Middle East and none as vivid as the lies of George Bush Jr. and his neocon crew and WMD, killing millions in Iraq and Afghanistan wrongfully, maliciously, with no basis. Destroyed the Middle East and unsettled the world.

It has to change. This has to change. No doubt those of the region must also be willing to emerge fully from the medieval barbarian 6th century mindset of the sword ONLY….and the advancements must be widespread and not solely for the rich. True equality and opportunity for the woman. Education, freedom. True. For the child, to rid the minds of hatred to the Jew, the Christian, the Hindu. There is a lot of work to be done but the Sheikh Donaldos has shocked the world by this bold transformative speech. I like it! A hat-tip is in order.

Trump condemns 'interventionalists,' pitches 'more hopeful future' in Middle East speech

Trump’s words in the speech in Saudi Arabia are remarkable and schlongs past US administrations and Presidents and represents a remarkable shift and I praise this approach:

“If the responsible nations of this region seize this moment, put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you, then all humanity will soon be amazed at what we will see here in the geographic center of the world, and the spiritual heart of its greatest faiths," Trump said.

"Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions, and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other," he added.

"It is crucial for the wider world to note, this great transformation has not come from Western interventionalists flying in with lectures on how to live or how to govern your own affairs. The gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation-builders, neo-cons, or liberal non-profits like those who spent trillions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad," he continued.

