Sheriff et al. very troubling CUREUS publication on self-reported cardiotoxic effects of the MODERNA & Pfizer BioNTech mRNA technology gene injection in Saudi Arabia
self-reported physician-diagnosed cardiac complications post mRNA vaccination; 747 (92.79%) vaccine uptake & alarming frequency of 218 (27.11%) reporting cardiac complications; see McCullough's stack
“More than half indicated they were influenced by a healthcare professional or government agency to get vaccinated. As you can see, 27.1% suffered cardiovascular symptoms warranting hospitalization with 15.8% landing in the intensive care unit. Despite the bias of recruitment strategy to find patients with cardiovascular side effects from mRNA, these are large percentages requiring hospital and or ICU care. Never in recent times has there been such a cardiotoxic vaccine released on the public. More data are needed on these cases including diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes such as recurrent hospitalization and death.”
Devastating outcome in Saudi Arabia. Considering their autocratic political system, they could easily outlaw the injections based on this information. I wonder... Did their "royal family" and upper class receive covid shots?
2024