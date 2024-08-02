Shitting on your beaches? You Canadians angry that illegals due to Trudeau (the tampon-man who wants all Canadian men having tampons in bathrooms)? Stay tuned, soon they will be raping your daughters
and slitting your throats...I wonder what Canadians will think then of Trudeau, the tampon-man...who has lit the funeral pyres of Canadians...defecating on your beach will be a joke; get coffins ready
https://thecountersignal.com/canadians-outraged-over-immigrants-defecating-on-beaches/
Only in Canada…
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Couldn't they shit in a ballot box? That's what a real Canadian would do.
Most of Canadians are submissive and square headed. They hate Trump with passion and jealous for everything concerning US., conservatives here in fact are center leftists. Canada is rapidly changing to distinction.