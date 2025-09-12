Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1m

In any civilized country the perp would have been taken by cops to a mental health facility on an emergency examination authority when it first became apparent that he could have an untreated mental illness in need of treatment and potentially posed a risk to others and/or himself. Unless there was no less restrictive means of treating him he would then have been treated either as an inpatient or an outpatient under an involuntary treatment authority. Once a month or thereabouts a nurse would have jabbed a big syringe full of risperidone or olanzapine into his ass. And as a result the young Ukranian woman might not have been attacked.

Instead, the US is a country where there are limited protections for the disabled and people who do not need to be institutionalized are locked up by abusive probate courts or placed under abusive guardianship while madmen like the perp who murdered the Ukranian woman walk the streets, looking for random victims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lookout's avatar
Lookout
4m

There are millions of African primitives roaming the streets of civilised nations. They all need to be sent back to the African bush where they were spawned. The wild life will cull them , freeing the world of a a Black plague.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture