Shocking Ontario COVID vaccine effectiveness data: "Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron or Delta infection", author Buchan et al.; clearly, failure on OMICRON & negative effectiveness
Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to protect against infection by Omicron. A third dose provides some protection in the immediate term, but substantially less than against Delta. REMINDER
Enlarged and see second column to the right:
Enlarged:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SOURCE:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.12.30.21268565v2
It is data such as this the governments and public health officials hide and will not describe to you. They should be ashamed in Ontario. I have embedded only what is key here and the graphs and tables are explanatory. You are incredibly smart critical thinkers and will see the negative effectiveness etc. in Delta vs Omicron. The vaccine failed straight out of the box and early 2022 it should have been stopped. Before that even, in March of 2021. They forced boosters even being aware of this data.
Criminals, for they knew they were setting you up for the booster treadmill, IV bag booster drips you are headed for.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hmmm? Given the fear that many have, they might see this data as positive and the reason to keep getting these booster shots, especially people who are older. The fact that repeat boosters are needed will escape their logic, as it has been. I could not send this to them as they would come back with a counter understanding. What would be more useful is a study that explains the damage caused by these drugs; ie, causing the morphing of new viruses that might be more harmful. Then we need a paper discussing the way the stop this viral morphing in people who have been 'vaccinated' and I have not seen that yet.
There is no vaccine that offers any kind of efficiency against any disease. There never was, never will be.
Never in the history of mankind has injecting poisons into your body given you better health.
Quite the opposite. They’ve maimed and killed. Read and learn the history of this barbaric act:
The Poisoned Needle: Suppressed Facts About Vaccinations https://a.co/d/cfvx9Q6
Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and The Forgotten History https://a.co/d/coVuit4
- George William Winterburn, PhD, MD, The Value of Vaccination: A Non-partisan Review of Its History and Results, 1886
- History and Pathology of Vaccination, Edgar R. Crookshank, 1889
- Charles Creighton, Jenner and Vaccination. A Strange Chapter of Medical History, 1889
We’ve known for well over 120 years the concept of vaccination is a fraud concept.
But they have continued to lie, propagandize, twist the truth and bullshit you to your face.
It’s time to learn the truth and stop the madness that is vaccination.