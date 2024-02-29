Shocking results from Public Health Agency of Canada's (PHAC) research on nurses in Canada & why they were hesitant to take the mRNA technology vaccines & why many did not take it; “You had to get
them to keep your job,” Vaccines were “developed in a matter of a couple of months and handed out like candy,”; “I have a family and a mortgage", "I am concerned about long-term side effects"
Vax Unpopular With Nurses
A large number of health care workers including most nurses surveyed were reluctant to take Covid shots over fear of side effects, says in-house Public Health Agency research. “Many critical questions remain,” said the first-ever study of vaccine hesitancy among Canadian medical staff.
“Fifty-nine percent of health care workers reported some degree of hesitancy in their decision to get vaccinated,” said the report. Almost a third of doctors, 31 percent, and 54 percent of nurses admitted “some level of hesitancy.”
“You had to get them to keep your job,” researchers quoted one health care worker. Vaccines were “developed in a matter of a couple of months and handed out like candy,” said another. The report quoted a third: “I have a family and a mortgage it was like, what would I be able to do to make the same amount of money?”
Researchers found 89 percent of health care workers were vaccinated despite reluctance, largely due to fears of job loss. “Vaccine mandates were one of the most commonly reported reasons for getting vaccinated among respondents with a high proportion of nurses indicating it was the sole reason for vaccination,” said the report National Cross-Sectional Survey Of Health Workers Perceptions Of Covid-19 Vaccine Effectiveness.
Findings were based on questionnaires with 5,372 health care workers nationwide and 33 focus groups. The Health Agency paid Ipsos $295,580 for the study.
Perceptions found eight percent of health are workers refused Covid vaccination outright. Asked why, they replied:
• “I have concerns about the long term side effects” (87 percent);
• “I reject being mandated to get vaccinated” (72 percent);
• “I lack confidence in Canada’s regulatory system” (64 percent);
• “The impact of Covid infection is greatly exaggerated” (52 percent);
• “I have religious or spiritual reasons” (45 percent);
• “I am planning to become pregnant” (20 percent).
“The prospect of losing their employment played a role in their decision to get vaccinated or not,” said Perceptions. “They expressed significant hesitation towards Covid-19 vaccines due to the speed of vaccine development and their perception of the potential for side effects.”
Asked why they took Covid shots, 53 percent of vaccinated health care workers replied: “It was required to maintain my job.” Researchers found “concerns about the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines were among the largest factors contributing to vaccine hesitancy.”
Most health care workers, 82 percent, said they became infected with Covid. “The proportion of self-reported infection did not vary significantly based on vaccination status,” said the report
The Public Health Agency called the findings significant. “Evaluating the real-world Covid-19 vaccine uptake and performance among health care workers is critical for understanding these behavioural and attitudinal decisions,” wrote researchers.
https://www.blacklocks.ca/vax-unpopular-with-nurses/
If they held you down, you had to take it. I saw forced vaccination. ENRAGING
Otherwise, you didn't have to trade your body and eternal soul for a freaking paycheck.
(Absolutely it was coercion, all the same).
PLEEEEASE!!!! The only reason these types of surveys are done is to figure out how to lie better the next time around!