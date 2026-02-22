Shotgun-wielding Austin Tucker Martin, 21 killed by Secret Service at POTUS Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida home after entering secure perimeter illegally; carrying a pump shotgun and gas canister
Secret Service (SS) did a fine job, praises to them and the great news is POTUS Trump is safe as well as FLOTUS! While this was not the White House, it is great that SS responded optimally for POTUS!
God bless POTUS Trump and continue to keep him safe! Cover him with gracious mercy and favor and safety! Guide his decisions for the best and wellbeing of America!
Just heard about this from you. Is that a photo of him? He looks mental. High likelihood he was on those SSRI meds that cause young people to become violent.
Paul, are you in the path of this blizzard? NYC is going to be hit HARD, as is a lot of the northeast. Let's see how Mayor DamnDummy handles this one. He's already issued a road and highway closure for later, probably warranted. I wonder how he will clear THIS huge snow off the Manhattan streets?
Another moron that listened to Jasemine Crockett.