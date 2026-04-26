Trump is using this as pretext for why we need the new Ballroom…

I am happy that Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth, 2 roaming drunkards in the administration could have stood standing and no battering ram was needed to wake them up. And that for Pete’s sake no women at the event raised any instances of sexual harassment etc.

no we do not need a new ballroom, this is IMO a kickback scheme, this WH ballroom scheme to reward people…again, the truth is never far behind.

Thank God that Trump was in no danger and no one was harmed, our law enforcement always do a great job! Long live USA, our flag, our nation, our police (unmatched), SS (unmatched), the POTUS. We pray God grants POTUS Trump favor and gracious mercy always.