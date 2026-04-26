Shots fired at the White House Correspondent dinner, thank God no one was hurt, we remain unclear motives of the shots, thank God POTUS Trump & FLOTUS was safe amen! Thanks to Secret Service he was
never in danger, we will learn in time who shooter was shooting at or what EXACTLY happened but God Bless USA & POTUS is unharmed in the mayhem, thank God Kash & Pete were sober not drunk
Trump is using this as pretext for why we need the new Ballroom…
I am happy that Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth, 2 roaming drunkards in the administration could have stood standing and no battering ram was needed to wake them up. And that for Pete’s sake no women at the event raised any instances of sexual harassment etc.
no we do not need a new ballroom, this is IMO a kickback scheme, this WH ballroom scheme to reward people…again, the truth is never far behind.
Thank God that Trump was in no danger and no one was harmed, our law enforcement always do a great job! Long live USA, our flag, our nation, our police (unmatched), SS (unmatched), the POTUS. We pray God grants POTUS Trump favor and gracious mercy always.
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Repeating what I've already stated here: Trump & Gang are causing immense hardships to economies here and abroad. Countless millions will lose jobs and go hungry. That, as we all know, pushes certain people over the edge. Ergo, it would not surprise me to see more of these attacks.
And, as per my theory, it's no "accident". All that they're doing is deliberate, premeditated, well thought out, meticulously engineered to bring about a desired result. Watch as more unfolds .......
Yawn.. another circus show for the baal room. Kash Pat-el looked like a clone or so mk ultrad last time he was standing there.. similar to how Pence used to look. When will humanity kick all these psychopaths out of our realm?