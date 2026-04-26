Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5mEdited

Repeating what I've already stated here: Trump & Gang are causing immense hardships to economies here and abroad. Countless millions will lose jobs and go hungry. That, as we all know, pushes certain people over the edge. Ergo, it would not surprise me to see more of these attacks.

And, as per my theory, it's no "accident". All that they're doing is deliberate, premeditated, well thought out, meticulously engineered to bring about a desired result. Watch as more unfolds .......

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Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
13m

Yawn.. another circus show for the baal room. Kash Pat-el looked like a clone or so mk ultrad last time he was standing there.. similar to how Pence used to look. When will humanity kick all these psychopaths out of our realm?

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